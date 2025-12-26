Unnao rape case: CBI approaches SC against Delhi HC order suspending sentence of former BJP MLA

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday approached the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order suspending the jail sentence and granting bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The agency had earlier said that it will immediately challenge the order in the top court, amid protests by the rape survivor and family.

The CBI filed a Special Leave Petition in the apex court against the order of the high court, officials said.

It was decided to file an SLP before the Supreme Court at the earliest against the orders of the high court, which granted bail to Sengar after suspending his life sentence, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The CBI filed timely replies and written arguments in this matter. The family of the victim has also opposed the petition, citing safety and threats. The CBI will immediately challenge this order," the statement said.

Triggering widespread criticism and concerns over the security of the rape survivor, the Delhi HC on Tuesday suspended the life imprisonment awarded to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh during the pendency of his appeal.