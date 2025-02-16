Why Amritsar chosen? Political slugfest erupts over US planes carrying Indian deportees

CHANDIGARH: A political brouhaha has erupted with the BJP and Congress flaying Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over him questioning the logic behind all the US planes carrying illegal Indian deportees landing only in Amritsar and accusing the Centre of “conspiring” to divert the landings to Punjab.

A second US military plane carrying 119 deportees landed in Amritsar late on Saturday night, while a third plane carrying 157 deportees is scheduled to land on Sunday. Earlier this month, the first plane carrying 104 deportees had landed in the city, after a nearly 40-hour journey, during which they were handcuffed and had their legs chained chained, sparking nationwide outrage over inhumane treatment by the US.

In the three batches, 128 deportees hail from Punjab.

The BJP and the Congress have hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party, whose Chief Minister in Punjab Bhagwant Mann alleged two days ago: “What is the criterion for choosing Amritsar? The Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs should tell me. Why did you choose Amritsar and not the national capital? You did this to defame Punjab and Punjabis.”

Mann also dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the controversy, alleging he “did not bother to take up the issue” with US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting on February 13 .

The AAP leader also sought to make it a region vs Centre issue, saying, “The BJP-led Centre always discriminates against Punjab. It does not let go of any chance of defaming the state. As part of a conspiracy, they are trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis.”

The BJP hit back at Mann, senior BJP leader RP Singh writing on X, “Amritsar is the closest international airport for flights entering India from the USA. That’s why the US plane carrying illegal immigrants is landing there. Stop politicising the issue and promoting conspiracy theories due to your lack of knowledge.”

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Punjab government and police were aware of how travel agents loot Punjab youth by prompting them to sell their lands to go to America by taking illegal routes.