US aircraft carrying second batch of 119 Indian deportees lands in Amritsar

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday questioned the move to land another plane at the Amritsar airport, as he accused the Centre of trying to defame Punjab as part of a conspiracy.

"The BJP-led Centre always discriminates against Punjab. It does not let go of any chance of defaming the state," Mann said while addressing the media in Amritsar on Friday evening.

"As part of a conspiracy, they are trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis," he said.

Mann also asked the Centre under which criteria the Amritsar airport was chosen to land the second aircraft.

"What is the criterion for choosing Amritsar? The Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs should tell me. Why did you choose Amritsar and not the national capital? You did this to defame Punjab and Punjabis," Mann said.

Noting that deportation is a national issue, Mann said it is being made to appear that only Punjabis migrate illegally.