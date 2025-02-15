US aircraft carrying second batch of 119 Indian deportees lands in Amritsar

A US plane carrying 119 illegal immigrants landed at Amritsar airport on Saturday night, marking the second batch of Indians deported under Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal migration.
The flight landed at the airport around 11:30 pm as against the expected time of 10 pm, they said. Most of the deportees are in the age group of 18 to 30, as per the sources.
Among the 119 deportees, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
On February 5, the first group of 104 Indian deportees had arrived in Amritsar after a nearly 40-hour journey, during which they were handcuffed and had their legs chained chained, sparking nationwide outrage over inhumane treatment by the US.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday questioned the move to land another plane at the Amritsar airport, as he accused the Centre of trying to defame Punjab as part of a conspiracy.
"The BJP-led Centre always discriminates against Punjab. It does not let go of any chance of defaming the state," Mann said while addressing the media in Amritsar on Friday evening.
"As part of a conspiracy, they are trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis," he said.
Mann also asked the Centre under which criteria the Amritsar airport was chosen to land the second aircraft.
"What is the criterion for choosing Amritsar? The Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs should tell me. Why did you choose Amritsar and not the national capital? You did this to defame Punjab and Punjabis," Mann said.
Noting that deportation is a national issue, Mann said it is being made to appear that only Punjabis migrate illegally.
Data from the Pew Research Center estimates that approximately 725,000 illegal immigrants from India live in the US, making it the third-largest group of unauthorised immigrants after Mexico and El Salvador.
According to US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), about 1,700 Indians were apprehended between 2022 and November 2024.
In 2022, 409 were intercepted, 730 in 2023, and 517 in 2024 until November, including 42 minors.
The mass deportations are a key part of the Trump administration’s broader immigration policy, which has focused on stricter enforcement and the removal of undocumented individuals.