Land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli triggers second survey

BAHUGUNA NAGAR, KARNAPRAYAG: To address the pressing issue of land subsidence in the region, the second round of surveying commenced on Friday in Bahuguna Nagar, located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.
This initiative follows a series of alarming incidents that have raised concerns among residents and local authorities alike.
According to official sources, the survey is being conducted by a team of geoscientists collaborating with representatives from various government departments. Their primary objective is to investigate the underlying geological factors contributing to the area’s instability.
The comprehensive assessment aims to provide insights that will inform future mitigation strategies and ensure the safety of local inhabitants.
Sources within the Chamoli district administration said the survey will continue till further developments, allowing for an in-depth exploration of the subsurface conditions. This proactive approach underscores the urgency of the situation, as residents have reported significant changes in land stability over recent months.
Local officials emphasise the importance of these studies, which are expected to yield critical data necessary for developing effective response measures. As Bahuguna Nagar grapples with the implications of land subsidence, the community remains hopeful that these efforts will lead to a clearer understanding of the challenges they face and pave the way for sustainable solutions.
The team will use drilling techniques to collect samples from as deep as 30 metres below the surface. These samples will be sent to IIT Roorkee for analysis, which will play a crucial role in developing a treatment plan for the affected region of Bahuguna Nagar.
The onset of 2022 brought a wave of anxiety and fear as the region around Joshimath experienced sudden land subsidence, leading to widespread panic among residents. This alarming phenomenon forced more than 800 local inhabitants to relocate to safer areas, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Local authorities reported that the unexpected subsidence created a sense of urgency, prompting immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected families.
“The ground beneath our feet seemed to vanish overnight,” shared Ved Prakash Pant, an architect by profession and resident of Joshimath, reflecting the shock and disbelief that engulfed the community.
“It was as if we were living in a nightmare, and we had no choice but to leave our homes behind.”
In response to the crisis, officials mobilised resources and initiated emergency protocols to assist those displaced by the subsidence. “Our priority is to provide support and safety for all affected residents,” stated Sandeep Tiwari, District magistrate of Chamoli.