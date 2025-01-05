Land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli triggers second survey

BAHUGUNA NAGAR, KARNAPRAYAG: To address the pressing issue of land subsidence in the region, the second round of surveying commenced on Friday in Bahuguna Nagar, located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

This initiative follows a series of alarming incidents that have raised concerns among residents and local authorities alike.

According to official sources, the survey is being conducted by a team of geoscientists collaborating with representatives from various government departments. Their primary objective is to investigate the underlying geological factors contributing to the area’s instability.

The comprehensive assessment aims to provide insights that will inform future mitigation strategies and ensure the safety of local inhabitants.

Sources within the Chamoli district administration said the survey will continue till further developments, allowing for an in-depth exploration of the subsurface conditions. This proactive approach underscores the urgency of the situation, as residents have reported significant changes in land stability over recent months.

Local officials emphasise the importance of these studies, which are expected to yield critical data necessary for developing effective response measures. As Bahuguna Nagar grapples with the implications of land subsidence, the community remains hopeful that these efforts will lead to a clearer understanding of the challenges they face and pave the way for sustainable solutions.