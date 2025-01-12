India joins UN expert panel on Big Data monitoring SDGs

NEW DELHI: India has joined the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics, a key body focused on leveraging big data to monitor and report on the Sustainable Development Goals.

This follows India’s recent membership in the United Nations Statistical Council.

India’s active involvement in the Committee of Experts will help shape global standards in data science for official statistics, and highlight its pioneering initiatives like the Data Innovation Lab and exploration of alternate data sources such as satellite imagery and machine learning in policy making.

The opportunity to contribute at this global forum positions India as a major player in this area. Membership in the Committee of Experts is a strategic opportunity for India to align its domestic advancements in big data and data science with international goals, showcasing the country’s capability to lead transformative initiatives in the data domain.