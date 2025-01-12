India joins UN expert panel on Big Data monitoring SDGs

NEW DELHI: India has joined the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics, a key body focused on leveraging big data to monitor and report on the Sustainable Development Goals.
This follows India’s recent membership in the United Nations Statistical Council.
India’s active involvement in the Committee of Experts will help shape global standards in data science for official statistics, and highlight its pioneering initiatives like the Data Innovation Lab and exploration of alternate data sources such as satellite imagery and machine learning in policy making.
The opportunity to contribute at this global forum positions India as a major player in this area. Membership in the Committee of Experts is a strategic opportunity for India to align its domestic advancements in big data and data science with international goals, showcasing the country’s capability to lead transformative initiatives in the data domain.
“India’s inclusion in the Committee of Experts represents a significant leap forward for the country’s statistical ecosystem. As part of the committee, India will contribute to shaping global standards and practices in harnessing big data and data science for official statistical purposes,” an official release said.
Big data and advanced data science techniques have the potential to revolutionise the production and dissemination of official statistics. By integrating non-traditional data sources such as Internet of Things, satellite imagery, and private sector data streams, India aims to modernise its statistical processes, enhance the accuracy of estimates, and enable the timely availability of critical data for policy formulation and governance.
This engagement will support India’s efforts to streamline statistical production by fostering innovation in data collection, processing, and analysis. It will also enhance decision-making by providing policymakers with real-time insights for evidence-based decisions that address critical socio-economic challenges.
Additionally, it will promote international collaboration, allowing India to share its expertise while learning from global best practices to build strong, future-ready statistical frameworks.