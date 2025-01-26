FIR against FITJEE boss for cheating

NEW DELHI: With FIITJEE centres across Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh being shut over the past few weeks, the Noida Police on Saturday registered an FIR against nine people, including the institute’s director on charges of cheating.

The FIR also named the in-charge of the institute located in Noida Sector-62. The coaching institute chain prepares students for competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The FIR was lodged by Satsang Kumar on behalf of the parents’ association under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant Sections of the IT Act against DK Goel, Monila Goel, Partha Halder, Sadhu Ram Bansal, Rustam Dinshaw Batliwala, Shahsikan T Dubey, Mohit Sardana, Aanad Raman P and Ramesh Baltish.