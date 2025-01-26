FIR against FITJEE boss for cheating
NEW DELHI: With FIITJEE centres across Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh being shut over the past few weeks, the Noida Police on Saturday registered an FIR against nine people, including the institute’s director on charges of cheating.
The FIR also named the in-charge of the institute located in Noida Sector-62. The coaching institute chain prepares students for competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
The FIR was lodged by Satsang Kumar on behalf of the parents’ association under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant Sections of the IT Act against DK Goel, Monila Goel, Partha Halder, Sadhu Ram Bansal, Rustam Dinshaw Batliwala, Shahsikan T Dubey, Mohit Sardana, Aanad Raman P and Ramesh Baltish.
“To utter shock and surprise for the parents, they have not even issued any notice that under what circumstances, they have closed the FIIT-JEE centre in Sector-62,” the FIR read.
“Manish Anand, COO, FIITJEE; Rajiv Babbar, CFO; Ashish Gupta, Centre in-charge, were running an unregistered coaching centre and were cheating the parents and students by taking advance payment and not paying salaries to teachers and employees,” the FIR said.
Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh said that the case is being investigated. “No arrests have been made yet. We are trying to collect all evidence against the accused,” the DCP said.