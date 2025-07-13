RJD says INDIA bloc okay with Tejashwi Yadav as CM face

PATNA: There is no disagreement whatsoever among the coalition partners on Tejashwi being projected as the chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said on Saturday.
Yadav made the announcement after attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc held to discuss seat sharing for the elections as they aim to wrest power from the BJP-led NDA.
The fifth meeting of the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for Bihar polls was held at the official residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Following the meeting, Tejashwi told the media that the discussion on seat sharing had begun and that everything would be settled amicably.
He emphasised that there was a lack of law and order in Bihar. The RJD leader alleged that the state government did not have a clear vision as it was announcing initiatives he had already implemented.
“We’ll make bigger announcements in the coming days. The alliance has a big vision for the state,” he claimed.
The INDIA bloc comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM, and VIP. While the induction of AIMIM into the INDIA bloc appears a remote possibility with RJD MP Manoj Jha advising Asaduddin Owaisi not to contest Bihar polls, former union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party is also apparently waiting for a green signal for its entry into the alliance.
Members of the meeting decided to increase its presence on social media and launch a sharp attack on the NDA government in Bihar.
The constituents of the INDIA bloc also decided to raise issues related to women, youths, farmers, jobs and employment in the election.
In the meeting, the allies also decided to corner the state government on the issue of law-and order situation more aggressively and also launch a campaign against special intensive revision of the electoral rolls across the state.
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) patron Mukesh Sahani said after the meeting that discussions were held with all sub-committees.
Regarding voter revision, he alleged that booth level officers (BLOs) are taking papers but are not issuing receipts.
“If the BLO claims that did not submit the papers, you will have no proof. In such a situation, we have requested the Election Commission to give the receipts. The Election Commission claims that
74 per cent forms have been received, but without proper documents, only five per cent have submitted with relevant papers,” he alleged.