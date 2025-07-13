RJD says INDIA bloc okay with Tejashwi Yadav as CM face

PATNA: There is no disagreement whatsoever among the coalition partners on Tejashwi being projected as the chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav made the announcement after attending a meeting of the INDIA bloc held to discuss seat sharing for the elections as they aim to wrest power from the BJP-led NDA.

The fifth meeting of the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee for Bihar polls was held at the official residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Following the meeting, Tejashwi told the media that the discussion on seat sharing had begun and that everything would be settled amicably.

He emphasised that there was a lack of law and order in Bihar. The RJD leader alleged that the state government did not have a clear vision as it was announcing initiatives he had already implemented.

“We’ll make bigger announcements in the coming days. The alliance has a big vision for the state,” he claimed.

The INDIA bloc comprises RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM, and VIP. While the induction of AIMIM into the INDIA bloc appears a remote possibility with RJD MP Manoj Jha advising Asaduddin Owaisi not to contest Bihar polls, former union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party is also apparently waiting for a green signal for its entry into the alliance.