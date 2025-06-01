Wheelchair-bound rape survivor moves SC seeking medical help

NEW DELHI: A wheelchair-bound neck down paralysed woman, who was brutally raped, gangraped, tortured and illegally confined for seven-months, has moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate access to medical treatment and rehabilitative support and justice.

Senior lawyer Shobha Gupta, representing the petitioner, told this newspaper that the repeated acts of gruesome sexual violence inflicted by the accused on the 34-year-old bedridden neck down disabled survivor is barbaric and inhuman.

The petitioner was wheelchair-bound and suffering from partial disability when she came in contact with the accused.

“The dehumanising sexual slavery and brutality subjected on the petitioner further aggravated her medical condition and she has become paralysed below the neck, with only minor sensation in her fingers. The acts of extreme sexual violence committed on the petitioner by the accused have left her in a state of irreversible physical disability, emotional trauma, and social destitution,” said, Gupta, who was representing the petitioner along with other advocates Dhiraj Philip, Namrata Mahapatra and Achalika Ahuja.

The petitioner-survivor, has been disowned by both her immediate and extended family, and is wholly without any form of familial support or care.

In her plea the woman has requested for urgent medical support as well as directions to the Centre and state govt for rehabilitative support through financial assistance to enable her to live with dignity.