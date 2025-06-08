PM to attend BJP government’s first anniversary celebrations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Odisha on June 20 to take part in the mega celebration of the first anniversary of BJP government in the state.

Originally scheduled to be held on June 12, the date on which Mohan Charan Majhi government completes one year in office, the programme had to be reworked following confirmation from the prime minister’s office about his attendance on June 20.

Informing this to mediapersons, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday said the state government has planned a series of programmes across the state to mark the occasion but the main function will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 20 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending it. The venue of the state-level function is yet to be finalised, though.

“We had requested the Prime Minister to visit Odisha on June 12. He, however, gave time for June 20, so the change in schedule,” Pujari said.