PM to attend BJP government’s first anniversary celebrations in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Odisha on June 20 to take part in the mega celebration of the first anniversary of BJP government in the state.
Originally scheduled to be held on June 12, the date on which Mohan Charan Majhi government completes one year in office, the programme had to be reworked following confirmation from the prime minister’s office about his attendance on June 20.
Informing this to mediapersons, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday said the state government has planned a series of programmes across the state to mark the occasion but the main function will be held in Bhubaneswar on June 20 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending it. The venue of the state-level function is yet to be finalised, though.
“We had requested the Prime Minister to visit Odisha on June 12. He, however, gave time for June 20, so the change in schedule,” Pujari said.
He said the chief minister during his recent visit to Delhi had extended formal invitation to the prime minister, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkai, BJP president JP Nadda, others Union ministers and leaders of the party to take part in the anniversary celebrations on June 12.
Earlier, the BJP government had decided to organise a series of events from June 11 to 13 to mark the first anniversary with the main function to be held at Janata Maidan on June 12.
As per the tentative revised schedule, a seminar on Viksit Odisha will be organised at different places including the state capital on June 10. This will be followed by a state-level Vikas Mela, an exhibition on development works undertaken by the government in the first year, will be organised at Baramunda Ground. All departments will showcase their achievements in exhibitions, thematic discussions, cultural events, book fairs, information booths and art shows.