Political slugfest erupts in Rajasthan after 9,350 goats sent to Gulf for Eid

JAIPUR: A fresh controversy has erupted in Rajasthan just around the occasion of Eid ul Azha (Bakrid), as 9,350 goats have been exported from the state to Gulf countries via air cargo — a first for the desert state.

Goats, belonging to the Shekhawati, Sirohi, and Bikaneri breeds, have been sent for ritual sacrifice, triggering a heated political exchange between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.

Animal Husbandry and Devasthan Minister Zoraram Kumawat expressed concern over the export. “Eid ul Azha may be important for any religion, but in our culture, animal sacrifice is not acceptable. These animals are not just livestock; they are a source of livelihood for breeders and contribute to Rajasthan’s GDP,” Kumawat said.

When asked if the government plans to restrict goat sacrifice during Bakrid, the minister clarified, “There is no such plan at the moment. But killing animals is wrong.”

His remarks invited a sharp rebuttal from Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, who accused the BJP of communal bias and double standards. “The BJP only sees goats during Bakrid but remains silent on cow protection and beef exports. India is the world’s top beef exporter today, but BJP leaders don’t talk about that,” the Congress leader said.

Taking a jibe at Kumawat, Jully added, “The minister is a good man, but he has been misinformed. If he had seen the actual data, he wouldn’t have made such a statement.”

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that the BJP is once again trying to stoke religious sentiments. “They use cows and goats as tools to divide communities. First ban beef exports, then talk about goats,” he said.

The issue has quickly gained traction on social media, with religious and cultural organisations weighing in. Some criticized the government for allowing the export, while others condemned the political narrative being built around the festival.

Each of the cargo flights to the Gulf transported between 450 and 950 goats, with individual shipments weighing between 500 kg to 15,000 kg. The first consignment departed on May 1, marking the beginning of this year’s export activities. The increasing frequency of direct flights from Jaipur to Gulf destinations is positioning the city as a pivotal hub for the export of sacrificial goats.