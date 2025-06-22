Railways to appoint retired staff amid emerging demands in train services

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has decided to re-engage many retired employees against existing vacancies to meet emerging demands in train services, including fulfilling requirements in safety-critical areas.

According to a railway circular issued on June 20 to all zones, retired railway employees can now be re-engaged in vacant posts falling under pay levels 1 to 9.

“The retired non-gazetted employees will be hired on a contractual basis at lower levels for the time being and will be posted to the positions they previously held, where they possess relevant experience,” the circular said.

Any retired employee may apply to return to the position they held previously, it added.

The posts under pay levels 1 to 9 include those related to track maintenance, station masters, clerks, supervisors, and other roles directly or indirectly connected with the operation of train services.

The Railways has clarified that retired employees can also be temporarily re-engaged in posts falling under pay levels 1 and 4, as well as 5 and 1, provided they retired from a post in pay level 6. “But the Railways has decided to give priority to those who have retired from the same level and post is vacant in same level. In case, no retired employee is found, the employees retired from higher levels can also be considered,” said a source.

The ministry has empowered all divisional railway managers (DRMs) to hire retired employees for vacant posts in levels 1 to 9. The circular further stated that the decision regarding the re-engagement of retired non-gazetted employees in posts at the zonal level will be made by general managers (GMs).

The ministry has emphasised that the re-engagement of retired non-gazetted railway employees should only take place if there is a genuine need for filling vacant posts in various categories. “The re-engagement of experienced retired employees will certainly improve the functioning of railways and support the transporter for the time being in managing manpower requirements,” said a senior railway official.