Brand Tharoor: Pride and prejudice

Going by his own admission, Tharoor does not think like a politician. A thorough professional, not reined in by narrow political interests, Shashi Tharoor has never been one to show reluctance in appreciating competence, even in opponents. The middle-class likes him, rather, loves him for his suave demeanor, charming ways, literary pursuits and brilliant oratory skills. Brand Tharoor has steadily gained recognition over time, which has led to some envy among his political peers.
Yet, nobody seems to actually know what Shashi Tharoor wants. Some want him as the future chief minister of Kerala, while many others firmly believe that the murky waters of Indian politics are not for him. It’s no secret that the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP harbours many political ambitions that do not sit well with the varied powerful factions in the Indian National Congress in Kerala.
Tharoor is indeed a man of planning. A professional who excels in turning threats into opportunities. One who sure knows his own worth. That the Congress needs Tharoor, and not vice-versa, is an open secret. No wonder, he emerges unscathed every single time.
Controversies have always been part of his career, be it political or social. The former UN diplomat who entered politics one-and-a-half-decade ago, has been the darling of the media for long. Yet this time around, Tharoor can be deemed only partly guilty for the muddling row that found him in the centre of a political mess.
It all began a couple of weeks ago with his regular TNIE column where he hailed the CPM government in Kerala for its industrial growth. The seemingly-innocuous article, quoting facts and figures to highlight a start-up boom in the state however, didn’t go down well with the Congress. A host of top party honchos like VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala – all top contenders for the chief ministerial post – categorically dismissed Tharoor’s findings.
Even as the article stirred a hornet’s nest in the state’s Congress, Tharoor did the unthinkable – showering praises on PM Modi. Commenting on Modi’s US visit, he said big concerns were addressed during the Trump-Modi meeting, thus inviting the ire of the party’s national leaders too. Undeterred by attacks from within his own party, he went on to justify his position: “When somebody in the government, whether it’s our government or some other party’s government, does the right thing, one should acknowledge and praise it, and when they do something badly, one should criticize it.”
Rumour-mills soon began churning about Tharoor’s possible entry into the saffron camp. If his pro-Left article had the Congress in Kerala squirming in embarrassment, this hastened the party High Command into closed-door conciliatory talks. In a rare one-to-one meeting with Rahul Gandhi on February 18 - incidentally taking place after three long years - Tharoor reportedly wanted to know where exactly he stood in the party, expressing his concerns over being sidelined. Contrary to state leaders’ expectations, the High Command chose to stand by Tharoor. Post meeting, both sides chose to put up an ‘all-is-well’ face.
What seemed like a brief period of peace for both Congress and Tharoor quickly ended when the senior leader’s blunt remarks about the party’s future, if it failed to broaden its appeal, sparked another battlefront. But one crucial question remains unanswered.
Does Tharoor have viable political options? He rules out the BJP, as it contradicts everything he’s stood for. While joining the Left is a possibility, it seems politically unpromising. The resolution of the AICC row brought more relief to Congress than Tharoor. Political analysts argue that Congress needs Tharoor more than he needs the party.