Telangana HC lifts curb on late-night entry of children into theatres

HYDERABAD: Modifying an earlier order restricting the entry of children below 16 years into cinema theatres after 11 pm for late-night movie screenings, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has left the decision of imposing any curbs to the state government.

The modification follows submissions by the multiplex operators and other stakeholders, who argued that the earlier directive had significantly affected their business.

The modification came during the hearing of a batch of writ petitions and interlocutory applications challenging the state government’s decision to allow exhibitors to enhance ticket prices and schedule additional shows for films like Game Changer and Pushpa-2.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, representing multiplex operators including Sandhya Theatres, the Multiplex Association of India, and a shareholder of PVR INOX Cinemas, submitted that the January 24, 2025 order restricting the entry of children below 16 years into cinema halls after 11 pm had adversely affected business.

Niranjan Reddy pointed out that there was no statutory regulation barring children from watching late-night films and that multiplexes were permitted to run shows until 1:30 am under existing regulations.

The petitioners initially filed a writ challenging the government’s decision to allow increases in ticket prices and additional screenings. However, following an interim order from the court, the government decided not to allow ticket prices to increase or allow benefit shows.