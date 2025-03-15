Avalanche blocks Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi, several villages cut off

DEHRADUN: An avalanche has blocked the Gangotri National Highway, cutting off several villages from their tehsil and district headquarters. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage, but the highway is completely snow-covered.

This incident marks the third avalanche in the region within a month.

District Disaster Management Officer Jai Prakash Singh Panwar told TNIE on Saturday that ongoing snowfall is complicating efforts to reopen the national highway. "As soon as the snowfall ceases, we will prioritize clearing the highway," he stated.