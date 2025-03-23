Roads deserted, uneasy calm during Ranchi bandh against flyover

RANCHI: Normal life was put to stand still during the day-long bandh called by the tribal outfits against the construction of a flyover ramp near Sarna Sthla at Siramtoli in Ranchi. Vehicle movement was affected for several hours as the protesters blocked roads at various locations.

Public transportation was severely affected, with city buses and motorised and battery-operated auto-rickshaws remaining off the roads. Many commuters resorted to walking long distances in an attempt to reach their destinations.

The Ranchi-Lohardaga Road was also blocked near Titla Chowk in Ranchi. The protesters are demanding that a ramp of the flyover being constructed in Siram Toli be removed as it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to traffic movement.

About three lakh people from different places will reach the central Sarna Sthal at Sirmatoli with a procession on Sarhul and the construction of the ramp will cause inconvenience to the people coming to the procession, they said.

The agitators also had a scuffle with the police at various locations, including in Hinoo and Argora. The district administration, however, said that the bandh remained peaceful without any major incident. “Barring a few incidents of traffic jams and burning of tyres, no major incident was reported from any part of the city,” said Ranchi Sub-divisional Police Officer Utkarsh Gupta.

In the wake of the bandh, the police had also made strong security arrangements. Additional police personnel were deployed at all major squares and intersections to deal with the bandh supporters. Police personnel were also equipped with water cannons at all strategic locations. The bandh was also being monitored with CCTV cameras.