Congress leader Salman Khurshid says China should have sent stern message to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: China’s response during the conflict between India and Pakistan was a disappointing one as it should have sent out a firm message to Pakistan, said former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

In a conversation with this paper, Khurshid said that China was in a position to be tougher on Pakistan even if it is an “all-weather friend” of it.

While India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday after days of tension, Khurshid said China’s response to Pakistan was not strong enough to stop it on its tracks.

“China wants to be recognised as a world power. A world power has to have stronger shoulders. So they should have sent out a stronger message. China is in a position to be tougher on Pakistan even if it is an all-weather friend of theirs. You can be tough on a friend because if you look at the larger geopolitical picture, you can be firm, if not tough. Being tough on a friend doesn’t mean to isolate completely or desert them. They could have talked to India and then said the suitable things. Both India and China have a lot that we have to do together. So this may be a lost opportunity as far as China is concerned,” he said, adding that the countries including the United States must give up taking a middle path between the two countries.