Congress leader Salman Khurshid says China should have sent stern message to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: China’s response during the conflict between India and Pakistan was a disappointing one as it should have sent out a firm message to Pakistan, said former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
In a conversation with this paper, Khurshid said that China was in a position to be tougher on Pakistan even if it is an “all-weather friend” of it.
While India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday after days of tension, Khurshid said China’s response to Pakistan was not strong enough to stop it on its tracks.
“China wants to be recognised as a world power. A world power has to have stronger shoulders. So they should have sent out a stronger message. China is in a position to be tougher on Pakistan even if it is an all-weather friend of theirs. You can be tough on a friend because if you look at the larger geopolitical picture, you can be firm, if not tough. Being tough on a friend doesn’t mean to isolate completely or desert them. They could have talked to India and then said the suitable things. Both India and China have a lot that we have to do together. So this may be a lost opportunity as far as China is concerned,” he said, adding that the countries including the United States must give up taking a middle path between the two countries.
Khurshid said that India has shown much restraint and restricted approach in defending one’s sovereignty and the lives of people during this time.
Once both countries reach a stable position, then the “much talked” de-escalation will happen, he said. “Once we see the status quo, we can talk about a long-term solution to the problem. After we achieve stability, we have to find a way of communicating,” he said.
India has always felt that conversations must be bilateral and direct, and a third party should not be involved in that conversation. “So whatever the government’s view and the position it takes, consistent with what we have done for a long time over the years, we will get to know after we achieve stability,” the Congress leader said.
India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war. Later reports said Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement along the International Border and the LoCat multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF has been directed to respond with full force to any ceasefire violations.