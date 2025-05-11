Defamation case: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra gets partial relief

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra secured partial relief from the Delhi High Court after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai agreed to remove their social media posts accusing her of misconduct.

The case was brought by Moitra in response to a Facebook post shared by Dubey and a tweet by Dehadrai which included a screenshot of that post. Moitra had filed a defamation suit, calling the posts baseless and harmful to her reputation.

The Court noted that Dubey had already removed his Facebook post, and Dehadrai promised to delete his tweet. Dubey’s lawyer argued that the post was based on a Lokpal order and a CBI inquiry. However, the Court said the document did not clearly support the claims made online.

The case relates to allegations that Moitra gave her parliamentary login to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to post questions for her to ask in Parliament. Moitra denied wrongdoing and said the accusations were politically motivated.

