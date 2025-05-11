Return of the native in Punjab border villages

CHANDIGARH: Following a ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan, those fleeing or who have fled the border villages of Punjab have started returning to their homes.
Punjab, which shares an over 500-kilometre border with Pakistan, has a volatile history with the neighbour. After tensions between the two countries intensified, many had left the region though there was no official evacuation order from district administrations.
Earlier, many — especially women and children — were seen shifting out of their villages with their beds, home appliances, and sacks on grains lodged atop wagons pulled by tractors. Some even moved the cattle they reared. Most were headed to their relatives’ homes in the hinterlands, far away from the border. It is learned that they are already home or are on the return journey.
Speaking to TNIE, Surjit Singh Bhoora, vice president of Border Area Kisan Union, said that “it was the sighting of drones — which the Indian Army later shot down — that prompted many to flee, especially those from villages close to the border.”
“Now, with the recent development, many are returning home,” he added, though there was no clarity on how many had left. Inqulab Singh, who hails from Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district, located a mere one-kilometre from the international border in Punjab, said, “Almost 80 per cent of the people here had left.
But now, I’m getting calls from several of them. They have learned the news of the ceasefire announcement and are returning home.” Inqulab’s family, whom he had sent away into the hinterlands of Fazilka, too, is now returning, he said.
“The people from neighboring villages such as Chuhri Wala Chishti, Beriwala and Nur Muhammad, who, too, had moved out, will also be returning,’’ Inqulab added.
Subash Sharma, who hails from Bareka village, said that “none had moved out.” This was despite his village being about a kilometre from the Zero Line.
The same was the case in Thaman village in Gurdaspur, located just three kilometres away from the international border. “But there was certainly panic,” Gurdeep Singh, a villager here, says.
Both Inqulab and Subash confirmed that there were indeed no orders from the district administrators to evacuate.
The latter said it was his villagers who had earlier asked him to move out, but he was determined to stay. “Now, I’m thankful that everything is all over,” Subash added.
“It was life as usual only until a few days ago,” Bhoora pointed out. “People went about their routine work. Later, though, they were in panic. Now, hopefully, life will resume as usual.”
The 553-kilometre-long international border stretches across six districts of Punjab – Ferozepur, Fazilka, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar.
Approximately 45,000 acres of land are across the fence, thus creating a unique challenge for the border farmers.
