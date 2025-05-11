Uri residents long for lasting peace

PARANPEELAN(URI): “The ceasefire announcement is a big relief for us who live in the border areas. We are Indians and peace-loving people. We never want war,” said Syed Mustafa of Paranpeelan village in Uri, close to the LoC, which was hit by Pakistani shells early on Saturday morning.

An artillery shell fired from across the border fell on his sister’s house, badly damaging the concrete structure. “Fortunately, no one was present in the house. We had evacuated all the family members yesterday evening as we apprehended another round of heavy shelling from Pakistan,” Mustafa said.

He said border residents are happy with the ceasefire. “We love peace. We want our country to prosper and progress. We hope that our neighbour also prosper. The war brings only destruction and no solution,” said Mustafa.

His sister said they had built the house with all their savings, and now it has been rendered unsafe. “We seek peace so that no one like us should lose the shelter and be left homeless overnight. Where will we take our children now? What will happen to their education,” she said in tears.

Wazir Hussain, another resident, said the border village witnessed heavy Pakistani shelling the last few days. “Such intense shelling was not witnessed even during the 1998 Kargil war. The civilian population was not targeted then. But shells are landing in civilian areas every now and then,” he said.