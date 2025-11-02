Ban imposed on non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles, checks at 23 points

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday enforced a ban on non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles that do not meet BS-IV emission standards, deploying joint teams of the Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police at 23 major city entry points.

The enforcement teams have been stationed at key borders including Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, and Bajghera toll or Dwarka Expressway to monitor and control the entry of high-polluting vehicles.

Officials estimate that 50,000 to 70,000 commercial vehicles currently operating below BS-IV norms in the region will be affected by the restrictions. The move follows a directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued on October 17, aimed at curbing vehicular pollution as the national capital’s air quality continues to deteriorate.

Under the new rules, only BS-IV or higher commercial vehicles registered in Delhi will be allowed to operate within city limits. Vehicles powered by CNG, LNG, or electricity are exempt from the ban, as they produce fewer emissions.

Private vehicles, taxis and app-based cabs such as Ola and Uber are not covered by the restrictions. Officials said that the measure is part of a larger effort to reduce toxic vehicular emissions and improve the city’s worsening air quality during the winter months.