Don’t want to pass order which may hurt Russia ties, says SC

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concerns over a lack of concrete response from the Russian Embassy on the whereabouts of a Russian woman, who has reportedly fled to her country with her four-year-old child, the Supreme Court recently observed that it did not want to pass any order which could hurt India-Russia relationship.

The Supreme Court made these observations after being apprised by the Centre earlier that the woman, Victoria Basu, seems to have left the country with the minor through the Nepal border.

A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi stressed the need for proper coordination as it pointed out to the diplomatic challenge for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Embassy in Moscow and Russian Embassy in Delhi to find a resolution of the issue and take steps to restore the child to the custody of the apex court.

“We do not want to pass any order that impacts the relations between the two countries but it is also an important matter as it is about a kid. We don’t want to hurt India-Russia ties, we are worried for the kid,” said the top court.

During the hearing on Friday, the bench was informed by the Centre that it is yet to receive some substantial assistance from the Russian Embassy in the matter about the whereabouts of Victoria.