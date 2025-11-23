G20 declaration condemns terrorism in all forms, advances Global South agenda

NEW DELHI: The Group of 20 leaders’ summit in South Africa on Saturday adopted a sweeping declaration that condemned terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and advanced a strong Global South agenda, continuity from India’s 2023 G20 presidency.

But the adoption came with high political drama, after the communique was drafted without US participation, prompting a White House official to call the move “shameful.”

Despite Washington repeatedly resisting under the Trump administration, the declaration highlights the gravity of climate change, calls for ambitious renewable-energy targets and flags the crippling debt burdens of developing nations. US President Donald Trump had signalled he would oppose any reference to climate change. Yet the text reflected deeper geopolitical rifts. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of “the weaponisation of dependencies,” signalling unease over growing strategic vulnerabilities within global supply chains.

For India, the declaration marked many of its priorities getting reflected. New Delhi’s priorities centered on the Global South were carried forward in multiple sections. The communique condemned terrorism unequivocally, reiterated the transformative potential of digital public infrastructure, affirmed safe, secure and trustworthy AI, and pushed strong language on women’s empowerment, echoing India’s women-led development agenda.

“We reaffirm the G20 AI principles and recall the New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration on our commitments to harness the potential of digital and emerging technologies including AI.