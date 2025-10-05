NDA, Opposition on same page over holding polls in max 2 phases

PATNA: Both the ruling NDA and Opposition parties in Bihar Saturday demanded that the Election Commission (EC) hold assembly elections in a maximum of two phases and immediately after the Chhath festival to increase participation of voters.

Representatives of all parties submitted their suggestions before a three-member EC team, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a review meeting held in Patna. They also demanded free, fair and peaceful elections. BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said his party has demanded holding of polls in a maximum of two phases. “We have also urged the EC to ensure the identification of burqa-clad women voters by officials so that genuine voters get to exercise their franchise,” Jaiswal said.

BJP’s major ally JD(U), however, advocated for holding elections in a single phase. JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said, “Our party has suggested that the assembly elections should be held in single phase.” Kushwaha said his party has urged the EC to announce the election schedule soon after the Chhath festival so that the voters coming from outside the state could cast their votes.

A delegation of RJD led by Abhay Kushwaha urged the EC to disclose details of the 3.66 lakh people whose names were deleted from the final voter list. The party urged the poll panel to restrict the NDA from making “populist announcements” without budgetary allocation. “We have asked the EC to put check on personal attacks at political rivals during campaign,” Kushwala told the media.