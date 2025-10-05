Only two HCs have full strength of judges amid pendency load

NEW DELHI: India’s High Courts are facing a serious manpower crisis, with 330 judges’ posts lying vacant across 25 states. The Allahabad High Court is the worst affected, with 76 vacancies out of its sanctioned strength of 160—the highest among all High Courts.

Only two high courts, Sikkim and Meghalaya, are currently functioning with a full bench, according to data accessed by this newspaper from the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and the Department of Justice. The data is as of September 1 this year.

Despite the Supreme Court operating at full strength with 34 judges, the same cannot be said of the high courts, where the shortfall is slowing down the delivery of justice and adding to already massive case backlogs.

The sanctioned strength of judges across all high courts is 1,122. But only 792 judges are currently serving. The 330 vacant posts include 161 permanent and 169 additional judges, who are usually appointed for a term not exceeding two years.

Legal experts and former judges warn that unless these vacancies are filled promptly, the justice delivery system will continue to suffer badly resulting case pendency going up.

“The pendency of appointments directly affects case disposal. Litigants suffer the most,” said Justice Anjana Prakash, former judge of the Patna High Court. “Unless the judiciary and the Central government at address this as a very urgent issue, delays will persist. That is not something very desirable.”

Justice S R Singh, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court, expressed similar concern. “Existing judges are overburdened, which affects both quality and efficiency. Appointments should be made strategically, based on pending caseloads in each high court,” he told this newspaper.