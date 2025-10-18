Defence Minister inaugurates critical defence and aerospace materials Plant in Lucknow

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated one of the first Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plants at PTC Industries' Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that India would acquire true strength only when it can manufacture its own materials, components, chips, and alloys.

"India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace to become a technology creator and safeguard its technological sovereignty," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Emphasizing the importance of Rare Earth Materials used in defence, space, electronics, and other sectors, the Defence Minister noted that only certain countries have the capacity to refine these materials and make high-end products.

He stated that this new plant puts India amongst a select group of nations which can make their own critical defence and aerospace materials. "With this, we will be able to manufacture the parts used in our fighter jets, missiles, naval systems, and satellites," he said.

In this context, he said the inaugurated plant, which is one of the first private sector manufacturing units to make aero-engine components and superalloy components, will go a long way in helping India produce rare materials.