SC raps High Courts over 8 lakh pending execution pleas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recently directed the High Courts to work out an effective mechanism for prompt disposal of over 8 lakh execution petitions pending in various lower courts across the country.
Expressing its disappointment, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal, in its October 16 order, said, “The statistics which we have received are highly disappointing. The figures of the pendency of the execution petitions across the country are alarming. As on date, 8,82,578 execution petitions are pending nationwide.”
While the court acknowledged that in the last six months, 3,38,685 execution petitions have been disposed of, it emphasised that over 8 lakh remain to be disposed of quickly. The court made these observations after going through a consolidated data from various High Courts and District Courts over the status of execution plea pendency and disposal.
In its 10-page order, the court requested all the HCs to evolve some procedure and guide their respective district judiciaries in effective and expeditious disposal of the execution petitions that are pending. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing to April 10, 2026, and has sought a comprehensive data from all the HCs regarding the status of execution petitions by that date.
The SC further noted that unfortunately, the Karnataka HC has failed to furnish it with the necessary data. “The Registry shall once again give a reminder to the High Court of Karnataka to furnish the necessary data as regards the disposal of the execution petitions in last six months and the pendency of it as on date.”
In its order, the top court criticised the HCs for extensive number of pending execution petitions, extending the time for compliance by another six months and asked all HCs to not only monitor their district judiciary but also evolve procedures for effective enforcement of decrees.
According to the data furnished by various HCs before the top court, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, exceeding more than 3.4 lakh, while Sikkim has the least – only 61. The data further revealed that Tamil Nadu followed closely with over 86,000 pending cases, while Kerala has nearly 83,000. In addition, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh each have more than 68,000 and over 27,000 pending cases, respectively.
The SC, in its order, further observed that if it takes years to execute a decree, after it has been passed, then it makes no sense and would be nothing short of travesty of justice.
Earlier this year, while deciding a 40-year-old property dispute case, the SC had directed all the HCs to collect data from their district judiciaries and ensure that pending execution petitions are decided within six months.
The apex court said that by its Judgment and order of March 6, 2025 rendered in the case of Periyammal (Dead) versus Rajamani, it had issued directions and ordered all the HCs to call for the necessary information with regard to pendency of the execution petitions.