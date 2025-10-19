SC raps High Courts over 8 lakh pending execution pleas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recently directed the High Courts to work out an effective mechanism for prompt disposal of over 8 lakh execution petitions pending in various lower courts across the country.

Expressing its disappointment, a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal, in its October 16 order, said, “The statistics which we have received are highly disappointing. The figures of the pendency of the execution petitions across the country are alarming. As on date, 8,82,578 execution petitions are pending nationwide.”

While the court acknowledged that in the last six months, 3,38,685 execution petitions have been disposed of, it emphasised that over 8 lakh remain to be disposed of quickly. The court made these observations after going through a consolidated data from various High Courts and District Courts over the status of execution plea pendency and disposal.

In its 10-page order, the court requested all the HCs to evolve some procedure and guide their respective district judiciaries in effective and expeditious disposal of the execution petitions that are pending. The court scheduled the matter for further hearing to April 10, 2026, and has sought a comprehensive data from all the HCs regarding the status of execution petitions by that date.

The SC further noted that unfortunately, the Karnataka HC has failed to furnish it with the necessary data. “The Registry shall once again give a reminder to the High Court of Karnataka to furnish the necessary data as regards the disposal of the execution petitions in last six months and the pendency of it as on date.”