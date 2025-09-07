PM Modi meets President Murmu ahead of V-P poll

NEW DELHI: Three days before the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The meeting also took place after the PM responded to a post by US President Donald Trump on Friday. The V-P election is scheduled for September 9, in which NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will be contesting against Opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

No official details of the PM’s meet with President have been released. But sources said the visit was in keeping with the tradition of the PM calling on the President upon returning from any foreign visit.

Despite this, the meeting has triggered speculation that it may also be linked to the PM’s proposed visit to Manipur this month. Strife-torn Manipur is currently under President’s Rule, and it is expected that the Centre may consider lifting it following the PM’s visit.

“A discussion might have already taken place during the PM’s visit to the President House,” BJP sources said.

M+odi’s visit to the President also came ahead of a tentative plan to tour recently flood-affected states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, J&K, and others, in order to review and assess flood damage.

A day earlier, President Murmu had expressed serious concern over the intensifying flood situation. She extended solidarity with those affected and praised the efforts of officials engaged in relief and rescue operations. The flood situation in Punjab remains severe, having claimed several lives.