Alprazolam making unit in Telangana school busted, three held

HYDERABAD: Telangana anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), busted a drug manufacturing unit in a school in Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, and arrested three persons on Saturday.

The prime accused is owner of Medha School Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, who is from Mahabubnagar district.

Other two accused are a courier boy and a driver. The police seized 7.8 kgs of Alprazolam and Rs 21 lakh from the accused. Police said Goud came into contact with a person, Guruvareddy through Shekar about a year ago. Guruvareddy provided him with the procedure and formula to manufacture Alprazolam.Subsequently,

Gaud established an Alprazolam manufacturing unit in the rear portion of the school premises. He began distributing and selling Alprazolam to toddy depots in Mahabubnagar district.

Acting on tip-off, the EAGLE team conducted a raid at the premises, held the accused, and seized 3.5 kgs of Alprazolam, 4.3 kgs of semi-finished Alprazolam, Rs 21 lakh in cash, huge quantities of raw material and manufacturing equipment.

Sources said that the school was started around 9 years ago. The illegal activities have been going on for six months.