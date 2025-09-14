Pahalgam attack victim’s widow urges boycott of India-Pakistan Asia Cup game; Opposition slams Centre

Aishanya sought to ask the sponsors and broadcasters if their nationality for those 26 families were over.

“What will the revenue from the match be used for? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism. That is a terrorist nation. You will provide them with revenue and prepare them to attack us once again. I cannot understand this,” added an enraged Aishanya.

Calling for a nationwide boycott, she urged fans to take a stand. “Don’t switch on your TVs. Don’t give them the numbers. Boycott this match.”

'Can blood and cricket flow together?'

Opposition parties, including AIMIM and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, slammed the ruling BJP and the BCCI over the September 14 match. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray asked if “blood and cricket can flow together.”

‘BJP has fogotten Pahalgam & Pulwama’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sought to remind the BJP-led Centre about Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh being branded a “traitor” when his movie with a Pakistan actor was to be released after the terror attack.

Without naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose son Jay Shah is the president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), CM Mann said, “Now the match is being played because the big boss’s son is the ICC president.”

Mann alleged that in this scenario, they forgot the Pahalgam and Pulwama attacks. He said that two teams play a match. “The match is with Pakistan. They should clarify that sports and culture will be kept separate from the relationship between both the countries,” he added.

‘Cricket match an insult to national sentiments’

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), declared “Sindoor” protests throughout Maharashtra on Saturday, claiming that playing cricket with Pakistan is an “insult to national feelings”, given that Indian soldiers are losing their lives on the borders, and questioned how terrorism and cricket can go together now.

Addressing the media, Thackeray called for the boycott of Sunday’s match between the two nations. He said this is the best opportunity for India to communicate and send a strong message and signal to the world about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.