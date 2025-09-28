Mohanlal: Crowning the magician

Mohanlal’s acceptance speech after receiving this year’s prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, India’s highest award in cinema, culminated with the lines—”Ente athmavinte spandhanam aanu cinema”, which translates to “Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul.” It succinctly represented a man who has lived, breathed, and given his all to cinema for almost five decades now.

At 65, the veteran is still busy delivering masterclass performances, while also rewriting box office records—something that has been a hallmark of his career. He is that rare ‘superstar actor’ who can wreak havoc in movie halls with a casual moustache twirl and, at the same time, tug millions of heartstrings with a misty eye, quivering lip, and trembling hands. Some say that even his fingers act, but if asked, Mohanlal would casually chuckle, droop his shoulder even lower, and say that it is all just... magic.

When a social media user, unaware of Mohanlal’s filmography, asked netizens to name a few of his best works after it was announced that the veteran was bestowed the honour, internet had a field day. Some mentioned Sadayam (1992), where he managed to perfect the state of extreme paranoia. Some others said Mohanlal’s performance as an anguished Kathakali artist in Vanaprastham (1999) was his best.

Some believed that his representation of the fragile decline of an Alzheimer’s patient in Thanmathra (2005) was his tour de force. And then, many listed the emotional beats he effortlessly traversed in the dramas of the 80s and 90s, his immaculate penchant for humour in films that are intertwined in the DNA of every Malayali, and then a few. But how did he manage to do all this and much more? We don’t know. Neither does he. It’s unbelievable how this shy, reticent man who struggles to articulate his thoughts transforms effortlessly into larger-than-life alpha characters or an everyman we recognise in ourselves. Magic, perhaps?