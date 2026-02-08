Uttarakhand man who protected elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Bajrang Dal activists refuse cash award

DEHRADUN: Deepak Kumar, a 42-year-old gym owner who emerged as a national symbol of communal unity after shielding a Muslim shopkeeper from a group of Bajrang Dal workers in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, has declined a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh announced by Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari through social media.
Deepak, now widely known by the moniker ‘Mohammad Deepak’, requested that the funds be redirected to those in greater distress.
“I got to know about the reward through social media. Rs 2 lakh is a huge amount, but if the minister gives this amount to a disabled person or any other needy person, it will be really commendable,” he said, distancing himself from financial gains.
The incident occurred on January 26, when a group of Bajrang Dal activists, gathered outside the Patel Marg clothing store, named ‘Baba School Garments’ and harassed shop owner Vakil Ahmed (70), demanding to change its name.
The group claimed that the signboard carried specific religious connotations that were inappropriate for the owner’s faith. Amid the escalating tension, Deepak Kumar Kashyap stepped in and confronted the mob.
“There was some pushing and shoving. During this, a man asked my name. I burst out angrily that my name was ‘Mohammed Deepak’,” he said.
“I am a simple person,” Deepak later said. “I am neither Hindu nor Muslim, nor Sikh, nor Christian,” he said.
His stand garnered praise from national leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, both of whom hailed him as a hero on social media platforms like X and Instagram.
While former Uttarakhand ministers Surendra Singh Negi and Harak Singh Rawat have also extended their support, Deepak remains firm on his non-partisan stance. He clarified that he has no affiliation with any political party and does not wish to be caught in political crossfire.
The shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, noted that his establishment has operated under the same name for nearly 30 years without incident.
“The word ‘Baba’ is universal and used across all faiths. It is not limited to any one religion,” Ahmed said.
Thrust into the national limelight for taking on Bajrang Dal activists, Deepak’s decision to refuse the Rs 2,00,000 reward has further cemented his reputation as a man of principle, proving that his actions were driven by humanity rather than the pursuit of fame or fortune.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police registered an FIR against Deepak Kumar, along with cases registered against the attackers.