Uttarakhand man who protected elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Bajrang Dal activists refuses cash award

DEHRADUN: Deepak Kumar, a 42-year-old gym owner who emerged as a national symbol of communal unity after shielding a Muslim shopkeeper from a group of Bajrang Dal workers in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, has declined a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh announced by Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari through social media.

Deepak, now widely known by the moniker ‘Mohammad Deepak’, requested that the funds be redirected to those in greater distress.

“I got to know about the reward through social media. Rs 2 lakh is a huge amount, but if the minister gives this amount to a disabled person or any other needy person, it will be really commendable,” he said, distancing himself from financial gains.

The incident occurred on January 26, when a group of Bajrang Dal activists, gathered outside the Patel Marg clothing store, named ‘Baba School Garments’ and harassed shop owner Vakil Ahmed (70), demanding to change its name.

The group claimed that the signboard carried specific religious connotations that were inappropriate for the owner’s faith. Amid the escalating tension, Deepak Kumar Kashyap stepped in and confronted the mob.

“There was some pushing and shoving. During this, a man asked my name. I burst out angrily that my name was ‘Mohammed Deepak’,” he said.