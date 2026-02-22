SC flags uneven compliance with solid waste management

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court expressed serious concern over the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules across India, flagging ‘uneven’ compliance, and said the present generation cannot afford to wait for further legislative refinement while implementation gaps persist.

“Compliance with SWM/MSW (Municipal Solid Waste) rules meant to govern waste management remains uneven across India. While mandated at source, the segregation at source into wet, dry and hazardous streams is still not fully realised in many urban and rural areas,” said a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti in its recent order.

Highlighting that the right to a clean and healthy environment is an “inseparable part” of the right to life, the court issued a slew of pan-India directions to ensure that the executive has the requisite mechanism required to enforce the SWM Rules, 2026, which will be effective from April 1.

Delving into the issue of SWM and its proper disposal, the court stated that neglecting MSW will affect health as much as the economy, and India must be fully compliant with the 2026 Rules when the world looks at the country in technology-related activities.

The apex court passed the order after hearing two appeals arising from two separate National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders concerning environmental compliance by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation under the SWM Rules, 2016.