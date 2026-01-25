Amit Shah asks UP voters to say no to caste, dynasty politics

LUCKNOW: Setting the tone for party’s campaign for UP Assembly election schedule next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called upon the people to vote for the ruling BJP while slamming the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for “dynastic politics,” here on Saturday.

“People should rise above caste divisions, completely reject dynastic parties and once again make the lotus of the BJP bloom,” said the Home Minister. Shah, who arrived in the state capital to participate as the chief guest at the inauguration of the three-day event marking Uttar Pradesh’s 77th foundation day, said: “UP was known as a BIMARU state before 2017. Everything changed after 2017 when the BJP formed its government. Uttar Pradesh, country’s heart, is now its growth engine and a revenue surplus state.”

Launching a tirade at previous state governments for allegedly keeping the state with BIMARU tag, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s governments at the Centre and the state, respectively, for the turnaround during the last seven years. “All this has been possible due to the double-engine government. This has been possible due to the improved law and order,” he said.

Shah appealed the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP in 2027 Assembly polls to ensure that the party returned to power with a full majority for a third consecutive time.