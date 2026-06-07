Beyond dynasty | The Revenge of the Waiting Room

At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, thousands of young people have rallied behind the month-old Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding accountability for a series of competitive examination controversies and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In West Bengal, 46-year-old Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged at the head of a faction backed by around 60 MLAs, effectively taking control of a decades-old political formation from its ageing but still formidable founder, Mamata Banerjee. In Tamil Nadu, K. Annamalai has quit the BJP to launch what he calls a “people’s movement” after building one of the state’s largest political followings on social media.

The three developments have little in common politically. Yet together they point to a larger shift. Young leaders are no longer content to campaign, mobilise and wait. Increasingly, they want to shape events themselves.

The most striking aspect of the CJP phenomenon is that many of its visible faces are hardly political outsiders in the conventional sense. Several are products of the same examination system they now criticise—graduates of premier institutions, including the IITs, and in some cases beneficiaries of advanced education abroad. They followed the script that middle-class India prescribes: study hard, clear competitive examinations and acquire impressive credentials. Yet they have embraced the label “roach”, a term originally intended as an insult. In doing so, they have transformed it into a badge of survival and defiance.

Their grievance is not merely about jobs or examinations. It is also about access. A generation that did everything it was told to do increasingly believes that achievement alone does not guarantee a voice in the institutions that shape its future.