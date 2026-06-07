Beyond dynasty | The Revenge of the Waiting Room

At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, thousands of young people have rallied behind the month-old Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding accountability for a series of competitive examination controversies and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In West Bengal, 46-year-old Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged at the head of a faction backed by around 60 MLAs, effectively taking control of a decades-old political formation from its ageing but still formidable founder, Mamata Banerjee. In Tamil Nadu, K. Annamalai has quit the BJP to launch what he calls a “people’s movement” after building one of the state’s largest political followings on social media.
The three developments have little in common politically. Yet together they point to a larger shift. Young leaders are no longer content to campaign, mobilise and wait. Increasingly, they want to shape events themselves.
The most striking aspect of the CJP phenomenon is that many of its visible faces are hardly political outsiders in the conventional sense. Several are products of the same examination system they now criticise—graduates of premier institutions, including the IITs, and in some cases beneficiaries of advanced education abroad. They followed the script that middle-class India prescribes: study hard, clear competitive examinations and acquire impressive credentials. Yet they have embraced the label “roach”, a term originally intended as an insult. In doing so, they have transformed it into a badge of survival and defiance.
Their grievance is not merely about jobs or examinations. It is also about access. A generation that did everything it was told to do increasingly believes that achievement alone does not guarantee a voice in the institutions that shape its future.
That sentiment is visible in very different forms elsewhere. Ritabrata’s rise in Bengal is not an outsider’s revolt but an internal one. His success in carrying a substantial section of legislators with him suggests that political authority can no longer rest solely on legacy, longevity or organisational control. The challenge is emerging from within the system itself.
Annamalai’s trajectory reflects another route. A former IPS officer who rose rapidly within the BJP, he built a direct connection with younger voters through relentless public engagement and social media outreach. His decision to step away and launch a people’s movement signals a belief that political capital can be converted into a platform outside traditional party structures.
India has witnessed generational upheavals before. The Jayaprakash Narayan movement of the 1970s brought a new cohort into politics and challenged entrenched authority. Decades later, the anti-corruption movement mobilised citizens across class lines, introduced a new political vocabulary and demonstrated the power of social media as a political tool. Both promised renewal. Both eventually produced establishments of their own.
The current moment differs in one important respect. The challenge is directed not merely at governments but at the architecture of politics itself. Younger political actors appear less willing to accept the traditional hierarchy through which influence is acquired slowly and authority flows from the top down.
Technology has accelerated that shift. Political visibility, once mediated by parties, institutions and legacy media, can now be built directly. Followers, volunteers and supporters can be assembled with a speed that older organisations often struggle to match. Legitimacy increasingly derives not only from seniority but from the ability to mobilise attention and action.
Whether these experiments mature into durable institutions remains uncertain. Many movements born in rebellion have eventually come to resemble the structures they set out to challenge. Yet the signal emerging from Jantar Mantar, Kolkata and Chennai is difficult to ignore.
For decades, Indian politics treated youth as a reserve force—energetic enough to power movements but rarely entrusted to lead them. That arrangement is now under strain. A generation long expected to wait patiently outside the room has begun demanding entry. In some places, it is already rearranging the furniture.