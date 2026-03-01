Uttarakhand CM Dhami says Devbhoomi will not allow 'heinous, extremist thinking’ at any cost

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has asserted that “hateful and radical mindsets” will not be allowed to take root in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the famous Purnagiri Mela in the Thuligad area of Champawat district, the Chief Minister emphasised that ensuring the sanctity of Devbhoomi (“the land of the gods”) remained the government’s top priority.

While clarifying the government’s stance on inclusivity, Dhami said that radicalism has no place in the hills.

“It is the duty of every resident to protect the Sanatan culture of Devbhoomi. We have no prejudice against any caste or religion, but there is absolutely no room for radicalism in our state,” he noted.

Dhami accused the Congress of providing shelter to illegal immigrants for political gains.

“The Congress is pained at the government’s strict action against illegal immigrants, because we have shown them the exit door to infiltrators, whom they once sheltered in Devbhoomi,” the chief minister said.

He added that the opposition was finding it difficult to accept the government’s tough stance on asserting the state’s identity and ensuring its security.