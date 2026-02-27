'This road is not for Muslims': Probe on after graffiti appears on walls of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

DEHRADUN: A fresh controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand after slogans reading “This road is not for Muslims” were found spray-painted on the walls of the newly constructed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The graffiti appeared on a 12-kilometre elevated stretch passing through the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, known as Asia’s longest wildlife corridor. The Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility, stating that members of its women’s wing carried out the act.

Police and the Local Intelligence Unit reached the spot soon after the slogans were reported and painted over them. However, the markings remain faintly visible on the concrete surface. "The administration acted immediately to erase the markings, and an investigation into the matter has been launched," a local official said.

The incident comes amid a series of similar developments in the state. Recently, boards stating “Non-Hindus are prohibited” were put up at Har Ki Pauri and at several ghats along the Ganga in Haridwar.