'This road is not for Muslims': Probe on after graffiti appears on walls of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

DEHRADUN: A fresh controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand after slogans reading “This road is not for Muslims” were found spray-painted on the walls of the newly constructed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
The graffiti appeared on a 12-kilometre elevated stretch passing through the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, known as Asia’s longest wildlife corridor. The Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility, stating that members of its women’s wing carried out the act.
Police and the Local Intelligence Unit reached the spot soon after the slogans were reported and painted over them. However, the markings remain faintly visible on the concrete surface. "The administration acted immediately to erase the markings, and an investigation into the matter has been launched," a local official said.
The incident comes amid a series of similar developments in the state. Recently, boards stating “Non-Hindus are prohibited” were put up at Har Ki Pauri and at several ghats along the Ganga in Haridwar.
Defending the move, the Shri Ganga Sabha cited historical precedents. "This step has been taken under the 1916 municipal bylaws to protect the sanctity and faith of this pilgrimage site," a representative of the Sabha said.
Restrictions have also been announced in connection with the Char Dham Yatra, covering the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Temple committees have announced that non-Hindus will be barred from entering the premises to maintain the "spiritual atmosphere."
Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, told TNIE, "The objective is to preserve the purity, tradition, and spiritual integrity of these shrines. While the ban was already in place at Yamunotri and Gangotri, it is now being strictly implemented across all Dhams."