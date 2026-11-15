Sabarmati Express case 'pre-planned' conspiracy: Ex-CBI chief rebuts Sonia Gandhi's claim

BENGALURU: Old scars of history often resurface as festering wounds and should be handled with care and sensitivity for the common and lasting good. So, when veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi writes in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, that the cause of the infamous February 2002 Sabarmati Express carnage "remains disputed", former CBI director Rakesh Asthana strongly objects to her claim.

"The Sabarmati Express case was a well planned conspiracy; from across the border, to destabilise India and its communal harmony. This was established by our detailed investigation and was upheld by the courts leading to conviction of perpetrators. The conspirators had chosen Godhra because of its historical communal history and proximity to Karachi. Around the time, there were feeds from the R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) and the IB (Intelligence Bureau) alerting agencies on cross border conspiracy to trigger communal riots in the country. Not just Gujarat, the entire country was on alert," Asthana told TNIE in an exclusive telephonic conversation.

He said the Supreme Court-constituted SIT, headed by Dr RK Raghavan, which examined the investigation conducted by the Gujarat SIT under his leadership, "did not find any lacuna in our (SIT) investigation. Based on their report to the Supreme Court, the trial in the case commenced leading to conviction. Justice Nanavati Commission of inquiry, (to probe the Sabarmati Express incident and Godhra riots) also reached the same conclusion."

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was the deputy inspector general of police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Gujarat, when he was appointed head of the SIT to investigate the Sabarmati Express incident and the subsequent Godhra riots.

"I had returned to the cadre after a 10 years stint with the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Post Sabarmati incident there was public uproar and people wanted a CBI investigation. Perhaps because I had just returned from the CBI, the then government appointed me to head the investigation," he said.