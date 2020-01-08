Dyslexia not just a mental health problem, it's a social problem, says expert

By Express News Service

A study in prisons in the United States found that one-third of the social delinquents there had learning disabilities.

The founder of the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), D Chandrashekhar, quoted this while stating that no such research has been done on the implications of conditions like dyslexia, its identification or the lack of appropriate treatment in India. In Tamil Nadu alone, two million children have been diagnosed with the condition.

According to Chandrashekhar, usually there are no definite signs of a child being dyslexic. That is until problems stem in their academic performance.

Chandrashekhar went on to tell the audience gathered at The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 how dyslexia and the stigma that surrounds it impacts the life of an ordinary child.

"Dyslexia is a neuro-developmental condition," Chandrashekhar explained. "The most common way a child shows symptoms of it is through a glaring disparity between their potential and their performance. Oftentimes, dyslexic children are labelled as lazy or disinterested in their own homes."

15 per cent of schoolgoing children in India are recorded as being dyslexic. Children who are affected by the dysfunction have an above-average IQ of at least 115.

Chandrasekhar used a simulated example to demonstrate how words appear to a dyslexic child. To them, letters appear to change shape and colour, making reading or writing difficult for them.

He observed that "dyslexia is not a disease that has a cure. It is a condition that you learn to cope with through specialised teaching and training. The earlier it is identified, the easier it is to treat the child and help them adapt to a learning method that is suited to their condition."

Using footage of dyslexic students whom the MDA has worked with, he went on to explain that dyslexia is not simply a mental health problem, it is a social problem. Young children with dyslexia and adults who grew up with it spoke about the stigma they faced from their teachers and classmates due to the condition.

Chandrashekhar elaborated that "these children are under a lot of performance pressure, which results in pure stress and anxiety. Teachers label them inattentive, they are socially isolated and face difficulties in relating to their peers. This could lead to anything from substance abuse to violence."

He summed up by focusing on the fact that dyslexia needs to be first understood. Chandrashekhar emphasised that the association's research has been able to infer that these students can adapt to the learning process, but they need help to cope with the condition.

Chandrashekhar concluded, "So many children experience social neglect in addition to their condition. They yearn to learn and want an opportunity to be accepted. This can only come with proper research and training methods."