PAC takes stock of RaGa’s promise of 100 houses for Wayanad landslide survivors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online meeting of the Congress party’s high-power Political Affairs Committee (PAC) took place on Saturday night to plan on how to execute the project of providing 100 houses to the Wayanad landslide survivors as promised by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. With AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi set to contest the by-election from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the rehabilitation of the victims is going to be a herculean task as well as a prestigious issue for the Congress.

At the PAC meeting, K C Venugopal MP, AICC general secretary (organisation), had urged the committee members to maintain secrecy about the project details of the Wayanad package at this juncture. This saw many leaders remaining tight-lipped about the PAC meeting which solely discussed the package.

The PAC has entrusted Opposition Leader V D Satheesan with the task of discussing with the state government the execution of the project. During Rahul and Priyanka’s two-day visit to Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in Wayanad, the former had promised to provide 100 homes to the landslide survivors. But party sources revealed that there are more projects on the anvil aimed at providing normal lives to those people currently living in relief camps.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that in the wake of the twin landslides, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is most likely to announce the by-election date only towards the end of this year. Earlier, speculation was rife that the ECI would announce the by-election dates immediately after the budget session of the Parliament concludes on August 12. “Due to the Wayanad disaster, the by-elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha and Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies are most likely to be held only in the sixth month before the term expires,” said a senior Congress leader.

However, a senior Congress MP exuded confidence that voters will definitely make a beeline to the polling booths as and when the election is announced.