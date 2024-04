Nation

Legally Speaking | SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in money laundering case

In a much relief to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (RS MP) Sanjay Singh, the Supreme Court in its order on April 02, granted bail to him, after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case arising out of the Delhi liquor scam case.