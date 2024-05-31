Nation

Heatwave: RJD MP slams Bihar govt for its callousness

“There is no district in Bihar from where we are not getting the news of death," says RJD MP Manoj Jha. He said it is only when people including Tejashwi Yadav raised their voices that the schools were closed. What is the mistake of teachers? What kind of work do they have that they should come in 46-47 degrees? I don't think that it's about KK Pathak only, where are the CM and his dear ministers?” said Manoj Jha on the recent heatstroke cases from schools in Bihar.