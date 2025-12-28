10 goods train wagons derail in Bihar’s Jamui, rail traffic hit on Howrah–Patna–Delhi route

Train services were disrupted after a freight train derailed near Telwa Bazar Halt in Bihar. Around 10 wagons fell off a bridge on the Jhajha–Jasidih railway section. The derailment affected train operations on both Up and Down lines.

According to railway sources, operations of 34 pairs of express trains were impacted. Accident Relief Trains from Asansol, Madhupur and Jhajha rushed to the site. The goods train was travelling from Jasidih to Jhajha when it derailed.

Cement bags carried by the train were scattered on the bridge and in the nearby areas. Several passenger and goods trains were halted at different stations. No casualties were reported in the accident, officials confirmed. Railway officials said restoration work is underway, with some trains likely to be cancelled.