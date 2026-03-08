Nishant Kumar, Son Of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Joins JDU

Nishant Kumar has formally joined the Janata Dal (United), marking his first direct step into active politics. Party leaders welcomed him during a ceremony held at the party headquarters, where senior members praised his decision and expressed hope that he would contribute to strengthening the organization in Bihar. The development has attracted attention because Nishant had largely stayed away from public political roles until now.

The move comes at a time when his father, Nitish Kumar, is reportedly exploring the possibility of entering the Rajya Sabha. Political observers believe Nishant’s entry into the party could signal preparations for a generational transition within the JD(U). Party leaders said his presence may energize younger workers and help expand the party’s outreach.

Opposition parties in Bihar reacted cautiously to the development. Leaders from rival parties said political entry by family members is common but stressed that leadership should be based on public support and political experience. Some critics also described the move as an example of dynastic politics in regional parties.