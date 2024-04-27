Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill -- two cricketing greats in the making?

Gukesh for chess fans. Neeraj Chopra for track and field fans this Olympic season. But when it comes to cricket, the grand national obsession, now that is when Indians keep finding new heroes every day, more so with the IPL carnival going on.

We shall however dare to shift a few gears and move to another day and age, actually not from that far ago, when the longer form held sway and brought to the fore the talents of two young men who many believe will hold sway for long. Are they destined to be Indian cricket's new kings in waiting?

We are harking back to the period of January to March 2024 when India achieved a comprehensive 4-1 victory over England in their five-Test series. How it wasn't 5-0 given that the home side squandered a 196-run lead in the First Test remains a mystery? One cannot imagine the great West Indian and Australian sides of the past allowing opponents to recover from such positions. Perhaps it was to lull England and Ollie Pope into a false sense of security (other than his match-winning 196 he made only 119 runs across nine innings without even a half century)!

The series win itself was unsurprising.

India were playing at home where they have been dominant for a decade. The bowling attack -- Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja -- supplemented by a rejuvenated Kuldeep Yadav were always going to be a handful. What was particularly meritorious was that the victories were achieved despite the absence of several experienced and proven run-scorers -- Kohli, Rahul and Pant. It was not the first time in recent years that this has been the case. In 2020/21, a weakened Indian side unexpectedly defeated Australia 2-1 in Australia.

India's victories over England owed much to the emergence of two young batters we mentioned at the beginning -- 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal and the 24-year-old Shubman Gill.

Jaiswal, who has now returned to form in T20s too with a scorching IPL ton, made 712 runs in Test series at an average of 89 including five scores of over 50 in nine innings. Gill made 452 runs at an average of 56.5 including four scores of over 50 in nine innings.