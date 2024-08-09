The Jamaat-e-Islami and the undoing of Mujib's Sonar Bangla

When a regime falls, often the first victims are the statues of personages who symbolised it. Following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, numerous statues of Soviet icons such as Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin were toppled. On April 9, 2003, a large statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad's Firdos Square was destroyed by Iraqi civilians which symbolized the end of his brutal rule in Iraq.

During the recent anti-Hasina riots in Bangladesh, videos went viral on social media showing a man urinating on a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father, in Dhaka. The protesters desecrated and demolished Mujib’s statues. But unlike the other iconoclastic outbursts, the desecration of Mujib’s statue is patricidal and highly loathsome. Mujib represents the independence, democracy and plural secularism of Bangladesh, not the Sheikh Hasina regime. Bangladesh is because of him and what Bangladesh will become depends on whether it embraces or rejects his idea of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman explained his idea of the Sonar Bangla by saying, “This country does not belong to Hindus. This country does not belong to Muslims. Whoever thinks this country is theirs, this country will be theirs. Whoever feels happiness seeing this country prosper, this country will be theirs. Whoever will cry seeing this country sad, this country will be theirs. This country will also belong to those who have given away everything for this country’s freedom and will do so in the future.” Mujib made sincere efforts to build a secular, plural Bangladesh.

Mujib used Rabindranath Tagore’s song Amar Sonar Bangla as an epitome of the secular Bengali identity. For Pakistan, the Bengali language was essentially Hindu and Tagore was a heathen poet. A ban was imposed by West Pakistan authorities on Tagore’s music all over Pakistan in 1967. But Mujib upheld secular politics and had many Hindu leaders in his legion. Chittaranjan Sutar was one among them. Mujib deputed him to India on the eve of the 1970 election to maintain liaison with the Indian leaders.

But after Mujib’s ruthless assassination in 1975, the Islamic fundamentalist forces have been trying to undermine his dream of an inclusive Bangladesh. The country’s Hindu population has come down from 13.5 per cent in 1974 to 7.9 per cent in 2022, they are socially and politically marginalised and pushed to the precipice of extinction. Bangladesh was certainly better off in the hands of a ruler who had the determination to uphold Mujibur’s legacy. Unfortunately, the rising prominence of anti-Mujib forces like the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the chaotic political milieu poses a serious threat to the idea of liberal democratic, and plural secular Bangladesh.