INTERVIEW | 'Professor Yunus has always seen India as a natural ally of Bangladesh'

My love of South Asia was born after I watched the film Gandhi. I read everything I could about the Mahatma. I wish he was still alive and I could move to India to serve him. I was deeply inspired by (Mahatma) Gandhi and I thought of finding the modern-day Gandhi whom I could serve. As a student at the Cornell University in the mid-1980s, I got excited about the possibilities of micro credit, especially the way Professor Yunus and the Grameen Bank provided it. It seemed to be such a practical, sustainable and scalable way to attack poverty. So, I wrote to him in 1987 and asked if I could come to Bangladesh to work with him. He agreed but told me that he would not pay me and that I needed to learn Bangla before my arrival to the country. I got a Fulbright Scholarship to support my first year in Bangladesh with Grameen, became fluent in Bangla, and ended up staying in the country for the next six years. I researched and wrote a book on Grameen, Yunus, and how his micro-credit model was being used in the US. The book 'Small Loans, Big Dreams: Grameen Bank and the Microfinance Movement in Bangladesh, America and Beyond' came out in 1996 and is now in its third edition (2022).

When I turned 30, Professor Yunus asked me to start an organization that would promote the Grameen model and ideals globally. This is when I launched the Grameen Foundation in 1997 and ran it for 18 years. When Professor Yunus began to be targeted by the Sheikh Hasina government, myself and many others tried to help him through those difficult years in small ways.