Latest GDP numbers cast a cloud over the great Indian growth story

Primary sector comprising agriculture and mining and quarrying registered a pale growth of 2.7% in Q1, as against 4.2% last year. Within this, growth in agriculture and allied services sector, which is enduring a sober fate, crawled to a dismal 2% compared to 3.7% registered a year before. Mining and quarrying, on the other hand, saw a flat growth of 7.2% compared to 7% last year. The primary sector is like the breath of life itself and needs to do better. It holds the keys for both food inflation, as well as, private consumption -- the two other components that are troubling households.



Tertiary sector, like the primary sector, witnessed a slowdown registering 7.2% growth rate during Q1 compared to 10.7% registered last year. Two of three sub-components namely trade, hotels, and other services and financial, real estate and professional services saw a significant decline in economic activity during the quarter gone by. However, public administration, defence and other services posted a growth rate at 9.5% in Q1 compared to the previous year's 8.3%, but the marginal increase wasn't significant enough to make up for the decline in trade and financial services sectors.



It's the secondary sector that did the heavy lifting during Q1, having turned in a growth rate of 8.4% as against 5.9% last year. All the three sub-components namely manufacturing, electricity, and other utility services and construction clocked in higher growth rates over last year at 8.4%, 10.4% and 10.5% respectively.