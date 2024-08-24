Which Indian states spend the most on liquor? A new study attempts to give the answer

While the tax buoyancy in the total GST collections improved, states are yet to reap the benefits in terms of higher share of State GST collection in nominal GSDP vs the revenue that is subsumed into the GST. The paper, thus attempts to explore options to initiate reforms in the taxation of alcoholic beverages for additional revenue mobilisation.

One of the key data points is the state excise collections as a percentage of production and consumption of alcoholic beverages. To arrive at each state-wise excise collections, the authors sourced data from the Annual Survey of Industries and the National Accounts Statistics and found two things. One, the state excise collections as a percentage of production increased from 164% in FY12 to 243% in FY22. Two, state excise collections as a percentage of consumption increased from 160% in FY12 to 252% in FY22.

For some states, the average monthly per capital consumption expenditure on alcoholic beverages is higher in rural areas like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura than urban areas. On the other hand, states with higher spends across urban areas than rural include Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

As per CMIE survey's, except for Telangana, the average per capita annual expenditure fell during the pandemic year 2020-21 as against earlier years for all sates. Except for a few states, the average annual per capita consumption expenditure fell during 2019-23 compared to 2014-19. Out of 18 states, 11 states saw a decline in consumption in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19 and 9 states in 2018-19 compared to 2017-18. Per capital consumption expenditure increased post-pandemic and consumption again reached the pre-Covid pandemic level in many states.

The authors, who crunched the state-wise data, determined some underlying trends in alcohol consumption.

States with higher per capita income and higher share of urban population saw higher state excise collections. Similarly, states where the share of gross value addition by the selected service sector like communications, real estate, financial services and manufacturing sector as against agriculture sector have higher have higher state excise collections.

In other words, the structural composition of a state's economic activity plays a crucial role in augmenting excise revenue, they noted. Higher footfalls of foreign tourists mobilise more excise revenue as against domestic tourist footfalls.

The analysis also shows that states where beverage corporations control only wholesale distribution are generating more revenue from state excise duties than states where both wholesale and retail trades are with either the public or private sector. The majority of states are involved in controlling ex-distillery prices. Some states also control final consumer prices.

Except Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, all states have a state excise and sales tax on alcoholic beverages. In Karnataka, sales tax is subsumed into excise as an additional duty on beer, IMFL, fenny and wine. For most states, state excise constitutes more than three-fourths of total tax collection from alcoholic beverages. However, there's no uniform percentage share of sales tax/VAT portions in overall tax collection from alcoholic beverages across states.

For instance, in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, more than 78% of aggregate tax collection comes from either sales tax or additional excise duty, while for Assam, Maharashtra, Tripura, and West Bengal, the average share of sales tax in combined tax collection stood at 35-36%. For Odisha, and Jharkhand, it's 26% and for Rajasthan, it's 14%. For Chhattisgarh, the average share of sales tax/VAT on combined revenue from alcoholic beverages is 1.66% for 201-2-14 to 2019-20. On average, Uttar Pradesh collects 6.93% of combined revenue from sales tax and/or central sales tax on alcoholic beverages.