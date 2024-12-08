Revival of 'good terrorism': How Syria became the battleground for global hypocrisy

Evolution of extremist networks

The dismantling of Al-Qaeda’s core leadership led to the death of many of its operatives, while others managed to escape and establish new extremist networks in their homelands. These networks, dormant for a time, were later activated as the geopolitical landscape evolved.

The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 provided fertile ground for these groups to regroup and rally supporters under the guise of resisting occupation. By invoking the rhetoric of jihad, extremists gained traction among those disillusioned by foreign intervention and the chaos it created.

Syria played a critical role as a training hub for fighters destined to battle US forces in Iraq. The porous borders allowed the free flow of Salafists, Takfiris, and other extremist elements who used the region to prepare for their operations. Over the years, Al-Qaeda sympathizers found fertile ground in the Levant, leveraging local grievances and sectarian divides to expand their influence.

The formation of ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) marked a turning point in the history of global terrorism. Emerging from the remnants of Al-Qaeda in Iraq, ISIS capitalized on the instability created by the US occupation and the power vacuum in post-Saddam Iraq. With US policies inadvertently enabling its rise, ISIS expanded its reach, spreading terror across the region.

The group exploited the chaos of the Arab Spring to gain footholds in Syria, Libya, and beyond, creating a transnational terror network that left devastating impacts across the Middle East and North Africa. These developments underscore the unintended consequences of foreign interventions and highlight how extremist ideologies exploit political instability to thrive. The legacy of these movements remains a critical challenge for global security today.

The fall of Syrian cities

The prolonged instability in Syria has been exacerbated by the actions of regional players like Turkey, whose policies have significantly influenced the dynamics of the conflict. For over 13 years, Turkey has provided military and logistical support to jihadist groups, sheltering them in the northern regions of Syria, particularly in Idlib province.

This area has become a de facto Turkish enclave, with the imposition of Turkish schools, currency, and language on the local population, drawing parallels to Turkey's annexation of Iskenderun province during the French occupation of Syria.

Currently, over 30 jihadist factions, well-armed and trained under Turkish supervision, maintain control over northeastern of Syria. This deliberate strategy of fostering and harboring extremist elements has further fragmented Syria, undermining its sovereignty and paving the way for prolonged chaos.

The involvement of other actors has added fuel to the fire.

Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, accusing him of "playing with fire."

This rhetoric was soon followed by covert coordination between Israeli and Turkish intelligence services, culminating in attacks on key Syrian cities. This strategic collaboration underscores a shared interest in weakening Syria's central government and preventing it from reclaiming its territorial integrity.

The implications of these developments extend beyond Syria's borders. The systematic erosion of Syrian sovereignty, coupled with the empowerment of jihadist factions, threatens regional stability and creates a haven for extremist networks. Moreover, the parallels with historical annexations signal a troubling trend of exploiting conflict to pursue territorial and political ambitions.